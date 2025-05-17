Honoring a Legacy of Courage: The Work of Senator Bill Ramos and the Fight Against Domestic Extremism

Here is an article based on the provided text:

In the wake of the January 6, 2021 insurrection attempt, a renewed urgency swept through communities across the nation to confront the rise of domestic extremism—particularly white Christian nationalism. In Washington State, this movement found a powerful ally in Senator Bill Ramos, whose efforts were remembered and honored in a recent public reflection by a community advocate and president of Juanitos, a local grassroots organization focused on police accountability and civil rights.

Following the Capitol riot and a national terrorism advisory bulletin issued by federal authorities, former Representative Riz Moscoso, Reverend Paul Benz, and the speaker convened to address the growing threat of radicalized extremism in their state. Their mission took them to Issaquah in the spring of 2021, where they met with then-Representative Ramos to explore legislative options. The aim was to create state-level strategies to push back against the disturbing rise of white supremacist activity—especially in Washington, which, according to the Anti-Defamation League, ranked fifth in the nation for such incidents. Within the state, Snohomish County was identified as the most affected region.

Their efforts culminated in a significant 2022 event hosted by the Snohomish County Human Rights Commission in honor of the United Nations World Day of Cultural Diversity. The forum, themed "Ending Domestic Extremism," brought together a coalition of local leaders, including County Executive Dave Summers, Prosecutor Adam Cornell, ACLU Attorney Inoka Hirata, and other public officials. This collaborative momentum led to Senator Ramos sponsoring House Bill 1333 in early 2023, which aimed to formally establish a commission on domestic extremism.

Despite facing intense opposition from right-wing factions, and the bill’s eventual demise in committee, Ramos remained undeterred. In 2024, he introduced a legislative proviso that secured $250,000 to fund a statewide commission. A comprehensive six-month survey conducted by Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office followed, producing a nationally recognized report that laid the groundwork for what is now known as the Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force.

Throughout this period, Juanitos played a crucial role in community education and activism. The organization hosted three major forums focusing on white Christian nationalism and police accountability—issues that Senator Ramos supported fervently, even though the events took place outside his own legislative district. His commitment to travel from Issaquah to Everett and publicly stand behind these efforts exemplified his deep sense of responsibility and moral courage.

The speaker’s remarks conveyed heartfelt gratitude for Senator Ramos’ unwavering support, describing him as a rare public official willing to confront uncomfortable truths for the sake of public safety and justice. His legislative legacy, particularly in addressing the influence of extremist ideologies within law enforcement and society, was lauded as both pioneering and profoundly necessary.

"Senator Ramos had the guts to take upon the difficult issue of white Christian supremacy in law enforcement," the speaker stated. "No one else in our state legislature has had the courage he had to take on the difficult issue and sponsor legislation to address it."

In closing, the speaker expressed personal loss and admiration, honoring Ramos as a steadfast friend, political ally, and fearless advocate. As Washington State continues its efforts against domestic extremism, the impact of Senator Ramos’ work remains a guiding light and enduring testament to what courageous leadership looks like.

MORE TO COME