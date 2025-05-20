In what started as a post by Dave McMullan advocating for unity within the Republican Party, a cascade of fiery comments exposed deep ideological divisions, accusations of betrayal, and personal animosities that have long simmered within the Washington State GOP.

Dave McMullan, associated with the "Reach Out WA" PAC, posted a broad appeal for inclusivity, arguing that the party needs to accept various shades of conservatism to survive. He pointed a finger at purists like Mark Moore for driving people away and reducing the GOP’s chances in elections.

Mark Moore clapped back sarcastically, suggesting that McMullan’s “Media Director” Chris Gergen was likely the true target of his post. This ignited a wildfire of responses from GOP members across the ideological spectrum.

Rick Bauer opened with a spiritual call for unity, warning that division is fatal to any movement. Cary Condottabacked McMullan, arguing that moderates have done better electorally and that refusing a seat at the table only leads to irrelevance. Dave McMullan doubled down, stating he’d learned from experience that absolutism fails to win elections.

But then came the counter-strike.

Jenn Duvall and KJ Hinton launched a sharp critique of what they called “RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only), specifically calling out past betrayals and highlighting perceived phonies like Jaime Herrera and others who, in their view, sold out conservative values for political gain. Hinton’s long and impassioned post argued that chasing “fake Republicans” has only led to disillusionment and electoral losses.

Anna Miller lamented that all calls for unity end in name-calling, recognizing the nearly impossible task of uniting Republicans in a deep-blue state like Washington. Bruce Jones disagreed, denying that demographics were to blame, and shifted the blame to a divisive minority within the party. He also launched personal attacks against Mark Moore, calling him shallow and combative.

Others like Billye Brooks-Sebastiani and Kristine Lowder expressed frustration at purists for refusing to compromise, saying it prevents any chance of winning. Greg Peterson tried to lighten the mood, encouraging resilience. But Jason Mcsprouland fired back, equating the behavior of the “purists” to that of the far left, claiming they reject any opposing view with vitriol.

Cary Condotta returned with a more strategic point: that poor candidates and conspiracy theories about elections are hurting the party. Dave McMullan responded that his focus is on rebuilding, not tearing down. Bruce Jones agreed and emphasized how internal division costs the party financially and electorally.

The final words came from Kurt Hanke, echoing a common theme: conservatives are alienated for not being “perfect” enough, which only weakens the party.