Chris Reykdal needs to be removed from his Position as the Superintendent of public Instruction, Chris Reykdal believes Boys can identify as Girls, there for if a Boy identifies as girl then he can compete in girls sports, The Trans thing is not new, but has been protect for a few years now. Boys that call themselves Trans Girls need to be removed from Girls Only Spaces… Bathrooms, Lockers Rooms, Girls Sports. It just seems to me that Democrats are crying that there are more than just Girls and Boys, there are hundreds of Genders. They also say that there is Scientific Proof that it is true, but tell me one Scientific Study that proves the Trans Identity and also the Gay Identities are just happen or you are born that way, I would argue that you aren’t born that way, its people suggesting it to you.

Here is a video below of Chris Reykdal talking about DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) and his complaint about Federal Funding being taking away.

I would like to Thank 2nd LD Senator Jim MCCUNE Graham, WA for being Bold and asking Rep Monica Stonier from the 49th LD some Tough Questions.

Then Here is a special Video from A Vancouver Public School Board meeting in 2024 of Dual Language Teacher Meghan Formel a.k.a. The Rooster Woman who teaches at Sarah J. Andersen Elementary. ENJOY!!!