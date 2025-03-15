Prepared By: [Michael Jelineo/Google Gemi Ai Assistant]

I. Overview:

This briefing document summarizes the main themes and important ideas discussed during the third meeting of the Washington State Attorney General's Task Force on Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence, held on March 14, 2025. The meeting focused on understanding the impact of mass violence through a presentation by the National Mass Violence Center and explored preventative approaches through presentations by the AG's office and Projects for Civil Society.

II. Key Themes and Important Ideas:

A. Meeting Logistics and Introductions:

Presenters from the National Mass Violence Center (Elizabeth Cronin and Jameson Bottomley), contractor Cynthia Miller-Idris (Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab), and presenters Sarah Walker (University of Washington) and Sarah Huffman (National Mass Violence Center) also introduced themselves.

Task force members introduced themselves and the organizations they represent, highlighting the diverse range of stakeholders involved (e.g., Utopia Washington, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Pierce County Emergency Management, Jewish Family Service, Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, Law Enforcement, Department of Health, Polarization Extremism Research and Innovation Lab, Asia Pacific Culture Center, Parents for Peace, Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane, Thurston County Auditor).

Standard webinar protocols were in place, allowing only task force members, staff, presenters, and panelists to use their microphones and cameras.

The meeting was held online via webinar and in-person in Seattle, live-streamed and recorded on TVW to enhance accessibility.

B. Meeting Agenda and Goals:

The task force is constrained from making recommendations that would increase criminal penalties, criminal law enforcement, or change criminal law.

It was explicitly stated that the task force " does not and will not designate individuals or communities or groups as extremists nor will it be investigating incidents that may occur in our communities while we convene. "

The overarching goals of the task force were reiterated: " to create recommendations for a public health and community-based approach to address extremism and mass violence here in Washington state. This framework emphasizes prevention and it is an alternative to surveillance censorship and incarceration. "

The agenda included reviewing January meeting minutes, hearing a presentation from the National Mass Violence Center, a short break, presentations from the AG's office and Projects for Civil Society, and discussion of next steps.

C. Public Comment Protocol:

Members of the public attending in person are encouraged to submit written comments online after the meeting.

Written comments received by 5:00 pm the previous night were distributed to task force members. Five written comments were received for this meeting.

The period for submitting written comments on agenda items opens after materials are posted and closes one week later.

The public comment protocol has been changed to expand opportunities for input, with written comments being the primary method.

D. Presentation by the National Mass Violence Center (Elizabeth Cronin and Jameson Bottomley):

The Center was established to conduct research and provide preparedness and response assistance to communities impacted by mass violence.

Their mission is to ensure that plans and responses are victim-centered and trauma-informed.

They primarily focus on mass violence events occurring in public and directed at the public, but have also worked with communities facing gang violence.

Jameson Boty presented findings from a survey conducted in six communities affected by mass violence incidents (Dayton OH, El Paso TX, Parkland FL, Pittsburgh PA, San Bernardino CA, and Virginia Beach VA).

The survey of nearly 6,000 adults found alarmingly high rates of presumptive PTSD and depression in these communities compared to national averages:

Past year PTSD: 23.7% (five times higher than the national average of 4.7%).

Past month PTSD: Approximately 1 in 10 individuals.

Past year depression: 16.4% (roughly twice the national average).

Past month depression: 8.7%.

Prior victimization (physical or sexual assault) significantly increases the risk for both PTSD and depression. "about four and 10 adults with prior assaults… had PTSD in the past year… individuals with this history were about 5.4 times more likely to meet criteria for current PTSD."

Low social support is associated with higher rates of PTSD.

Individuals in MVI-affected communities reported significantly higher levels of worry about future mass violence and regular violent crime compared to a national Gallup poll. "well over 60% of folks in our sample reported at least some level of worry [about a subsequent mass shooting or mass violence incident] with just under a quarter of folks reporting that they were very worried."

While results were generally similar across communities, meaningful differences exist, emphasizing the need for tailored approaches.

Elizabeth Cronin discussed the wide-ranging impact of mass violence beyond direct victims, including community trauma.

The importance of being prepared for mass violence incidents despite prevention efforts was stressed.

Key lessons learned in responding to mass violence events include:

The inevitability of being underprepared despite efforts.

The critical need for constant collaboration and practice.

The necessity of flexibility and understanding the diverse needs within a community.

The importance of identifying true leaders and those who actively do the work.

The challenges of managing expectations and the fluctuating nature of attention and resources.