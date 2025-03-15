Washington State Attorney General Office's Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force Part 2
Washington State AG's Task Force on Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Meeting - March 14, 2025
Source: Excerpts from "WASHINGTON STATE'S AG'S TASK FORCE DEMV MEETING MARCH 14, 2025"
Date of Meeting: March 14, 2025
Prepared By: [Michael Jelineo/Google Gemi Ai Assistant]
I. Overview:
This briefing document summarizes the main themes and important ideas discussed during the third meeting of the Washington State Attorney General's Task Force on Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence, held on March 14, 2025. The meeting focused on understanding the impact of mass violence through a presentation by the National Mass Violence Center and explored preventative approaches through presentations by the AG's office and Projects for Civil Society.
II. Key Themes and Important Ideas:
A. Meeting Logistics and Introductions:
The meeting was held online via webinar and in-person in Seattle, live-streamed and recorded on TVW to enhance accessibility.
Standard webinar protocols were in place, allowing only task force members, staff, presenters, and panelists to use their microphones and cameras.
Task force members introduced themselves and the organizations they represent, highlighting the diverse range of stakeholders involved (e.g., Utopia Washington, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Pierce County Emergency Management, Jewish Family Service, Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, Law Enforcement, Department of Health, Polarization Extremism Research and Innovation Lab, Asia Pacific Culture Center, Parents for Peace, Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane, Thurston County Auditor).
Presenters from the National Mass Violence Center (Elizabeth Cronin and Jameson Bottomley), contractor Cynthia Miller-Idris (Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab), and presenters Sarah Walker (University of Washington) and Sarah Huffman (National Mass Violence Center) also introduced themselves.
B. Meeting Agenda and Goals:
The agenda included reviewing January meeting minutes, hearing a presentation from the National Mass Violence Center, a short break, presentations from the AG's office and Projects for Civil Society, and discussion of next steps.
The overarching goals of the task force were reiterated: "to create recommendations for a public health and community-based approach to address extremism and mass violence here in Washington state. This framework emphasizes prevention and it is an alternative to surveillance censorship and incarceration."
It was explicitly stated that the task force "does not and will not designate individuals or communities or groups as extremists nor will it be investigating incidents that may occur in our communities while we convene."
The task force is constrained from making recommendations that would increase criminal penalties, criminal law enforcement, or change criminal law.
Transparency and valuing public concerns were emphasized.
C. Public Comment Protocol:
The public comment protocol has been changed to expand opportunities for input, with written comments being the primary method.
The period for submitting written comments on agenda items opens after materials are posted and closes one week later.
Written comments received by 5:00 pm the previous night were distributed to task force members. Five written comments were received for this meeting.
Members of the public attending in person are encouraged to submit written comments online after the meeting.
D. Presentation by the National Mass Violence Center (Elizabeth Cronin and Jameson Bottomley):
The Center was established to conduct research and provide preparedness and response assistance to communities impacted by mass violence.
Their mission is to ensure that plans and responses are victim-centered and trauma-informed.
They primarily focus on mass violence events occurring in public and directed at the public, but have also worked with communities facing gang violence.
Jameson Boty presented findings from a survey conducted in six communities affected by mass violence incidents (Dayton OH, El Paso TX, Parkland FL, Pittsburgh PA, San Bernardino CA, and Virginia Beach VA).
The survey of nearly 6,000 adults found alarmingly high rates of presumptive PTSD and depression in these communities compared to national averages:
Past year PTSD: 23.7% (five times higher than the national average of 4.7%).
Past month PTSD: Approximately 1 in 10 individuals.
Past year depression: 16.4% (roughly twice the national average).
Past month depression: 8.7%.
Prior victimization (physical or sexual assault) significantly increases the risk for both PTSD and depression. "about four and 10 adults with prior assaults… had PTSD in the past year… individuals with this history were about 5.4 times more likely to meet criteria for current PTSD."
Low social support is associated with higher rates of PTSD.
Individuals in MVI-affected communities reported significantly higher levels of worry about future mass violence and regular violent crime compared to a national Gallup poll. "well over 60% of folks in our sample reported at least some level of worry [about a subsequent mass shooting or mass violence incident] with just under a quarter of folks reporting that they were very worried."
While results were generally similar across communities, meaningful differences exist, emphasizing the need for tailored approaches.
Elizabeth Cronin discussed the wide-ranging impact of mass violence beyond direct victims, including community trauma.
The importance of being prepared for mass violence incidents despite prevention efforts was stressed.
Key lessons learned in responding to mass violence events include:
The inevitability of being underprepared despite efforts.
The critical need for constant collaboration and practice.
The necessity of flexibility and understanding the diverse needs within a community.
The importance of identifying true leaders and those who actively do the work.
The challenges of managing expectations and the fluctuating nature of attention and resources.
The National Mass Violence Center offers various free resources, including training, webinars, and technical assistance, focused on preparedness and response that is victim-centered and trauma-informed. Their websites (massviolencecenter.org and icpta.org) contain numerous guides and materials.
E. Presentation by the AG's Office (Jamie Tugenberg):
Violence is viewed as predictable and preventable through a public health approach that emphasizes general health, safety, and well-being.
The Pathway to Violence framework was introduced as a way to understand the stages leading to targeted violence, offering opportunities for early prevention, intervention, and de-escalation. The phases include Grievance, Ideation, Research and Planning, Preparation, and Breach.
Risk factors for violence were discussed (e.g., suicidality, domestic violence history), with the caveat that these factors are not individually predictive and should be addressed at a population and community level.
Protective factors against violence include strong community ties and positive relationships.
The CDC's four-level Social Ecological Model (Individual, Relationship, Community, Societal) was presented as a framework for understanding violence and developing prevention strategies across all levels.
Four approaches to reduce the risk of mobilization to violence within a public health model were outlined:
Primordial Prevention: Fostering healthy and resilient communities by tackling social factors (e.g., racism, polarization, loneliness).
Primary Prevention: Building community and individual resilience through broad training on risk and protective factors and countering polarization narratives.
Secondary Prevention: Developing infrastructure and capacity to provide interventions for vulnerable individuals.
Tertiary Prevention: Focusing on non-punitive interventions and re-entry for those already mobilized to violence, as well as ensuring community care after a mass violence incident.
Existing state-level programs aligned with a public health framework were mentioned (e.g., DOH Injury and Violence Prevention Program, Hear Me WA, Hate Crimes and Bias Incident Hotline).
F. Presentation by Projects for Civil Society (Roger Cluck):
Projects for Civil Society is the Puget Sound home of the Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP), a global network focused on violence reduction through experiential workshops.
AVP started in a prison in New York and emphasizes building connection, community, empathy, and compassion.
The program works with perpetrators, victims, and the general public, finding that many perpetrators have experienced significant trauma.
AVP workshops are experiential, bringing 15-20 people together for structured conversations and exercises to build social-emotional skills, manage anger, and address underlying needs.
The "transforming power" of the program helps participants identify and work towards positive change in their lives.
AVP has programs in schools for general prevention and in settings with at-risk populations (e.g., jails, prisons, refugee camps).
Evidence-based research has shown significant reductions in recidivism among incarcerated participants and decreased anger levels among veterans.
Empathy and kindness are highlighted as crucial for rehabilitating individuals, including those involved in hate groups.
III. Next Steps and Announcements:
The task force meeting schedule has been updated. After the next meeting in May, subcommittees based on the four types of prevention (primordial, primary, secondary, tertiary) will meet in July and November instead of full task force meetings.
A survey will be sent out to task force members to gauge their capacity and interest in participating in specific subcommittees.
A new task force email address (WAAGO-DEMVTaskForce@AGO.WA.GOV) has been created for streamlined communications. Calendar invitations will be updated with meeting dates through 2026 from this email.
A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) sheet for the task force has been created and posted on the website to enhance public transparency. The link was shared in the chat and will be included in post-meeting materials.
The preliminary report to the legislature and the governor is due June 1st. Staff are working on the report and will provide a preview in May. Members are encouraged to share their thoughts on the report content.
The next task force meeting will be held on Friday, May 9th, focusing on community-based frameworks, the public health approach, and constitutional principles.
IV. Action Items/Follow-up:
Staff will send out meeting minutes and presentation materials, including the updated Charter, FAQ sheet, and links shared in the chat.
Staff will send out a survey to task force members regarding their interest in subcommittee participation.
Staff will follow up with the National Mass Violence Center regarding resources for individuals who relocate after experiencing mass violence.
Staff will look into past mass violence events in Washington State and any analyses of the responses.
Members are encouraged to provide input on the preliminary report to the legislature and governor.
This briefing document provides a summary of the key discussions and information shared during the March 14, 2025, meeting of the Washington State AG's Task Force on Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence. Members are encouraged to review the linked materials and reach out to staff with any further questions or input.
