Girl and Boy

Washington State’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal: "It is quite simply inaccurate to say biologically that there are only boys and only girls"

Representative Monica Stonier 49th LD Explains Her Bill Which is Similar to HB1296 and Basically how she wants to protect Trans Girls. Its Ridiculous to use the Word Science, Biologically you are either a Boy or A girl, a boy can’t be a girl, just like a girl can’t be a boy, I think the Democrats need to go back and take High School Biology and then they could really learn there is No other Genders, no other SEXES. There are only 2 GENDERS MALE AND FEMALE.

Strange Public comment from the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee on SHB 1296… I can’t believe how young men can act as if they are girls and says they are TRANS and I can’t believe A pastor can Affirm its okay to be Gay and a Pastor and Affirm his Trans Girl.