Michael’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
We can Trust Science When it Comes to Gender
God made you either Male or Female
19 mins ago
•
Michael Jelineo
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
We can Trust Science When it Comes to Gender
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
There are Only Two Genders
OSPI Superintendent Chris Reykdal is out of Touch
9 hrs ago
•
Michael Jelineo
3
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
There are Only Two Genders
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
There is No Science that can prove a man can Identify and Be or Become a Woman
Protection of Trans Women is a Big Part of HB1296
12 hrs ago
•
Michael Jelineo
1
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
There is No Science that can prove a man can Identify and Be or Become a Woman
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Washington State Attorney General Office's Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force Part 2
A 31 Member Task Force of LEFT-WING EXTREMISTS
Mar 15
•
Michael Jelineo
1
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
Washington State Attorney General Office's Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force Part 2
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
February 2025
The Dangers of Blind Obedience
Lessons from the Pandemic
Feb 4
•
Michael Jelineo
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
The Dangers of Blind Obedience
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
Washington States Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force Part 1
The 31 Member Task Force of LEFT-WING EXTREMISTS
Jan 16
•
Michael Jelineo
4
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
Washington States Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force Part 1
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
November 2023
ELECTIONS
School Board Meeting VPS Tuesday November 14, 2023
Nov 11, 2023
•
Michael Jelineo
1
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
ELECTIONS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
October 2023
Vancouver Public School Board Director
Positions 4 & 5
Oct 11, 2023
•
Michael Jelineo
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
Vancouver Public School Board Director
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
September 2023
October is coming
School Board Meeting October 10, 2023
Sep 25, 2023
•
Michael Jelineo
1
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
October is coming
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
August 2023
COVID 2.0
The Rise of CrazyTown USA ONCE AGAIN
Aug 27, 2023
•
Michael Jelineo
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
COVID 2.0
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Back To School
Parents Must Pay Attention Now!
Aug 18, 2023
•
Michael Jelineo
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
Back To School
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Sex Offender within Blocks of 2 Vancouver Public Schools
How many Sex Offenders are Near Schools?
Aug 9, 2023
•
Michael Jelineo
Share this post
Michael’s Newsletter
Sex Offender within Blocks of 2 Vancouver Public Schools
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Michael Jelineo
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts